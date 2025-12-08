Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.46. Vestis shares last traded at $7.4040, with a volume of 422,427 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO James J. Barber bought 82,367 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $523,854.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,102.84. This trade represents a 14.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Barber purchased 81,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $517,553.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 560,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,046.68. This trade represents a 17.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vestis from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vestis from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vestis from $5.50 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Vestis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $975.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.The business had revenue of $712.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vestis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vestis during the first quarter worth $346,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vestis by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 94,695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,746,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vestis by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 363,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 78,446 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

