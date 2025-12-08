Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$45.09 and last traded at C$44.85, with a volume of 23373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Natl Bk Canada cut Strathcona Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.86.

Strathcona Resources Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.48.

About Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan.

