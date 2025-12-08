Mastercard Incorporated $MA Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 200.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,046 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.5% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Natixis’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $108,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $545.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $489.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $556.55 and a 200-day moving average of $567.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Compass Point set a $620.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

