Vega Investment Solutions Cuts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Vega Investment Solutions trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. Vega Investment Solutions’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Arete Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.