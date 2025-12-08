Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $85,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 242,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 248,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,524,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% during the second quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,043,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $1,009.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $954.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $918.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $810.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partners raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,087.32.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

