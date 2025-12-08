Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Daiwa Capital Markets Analyst Says

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.68.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $5.77 on Monday, reaching $126.60. 711,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $135.08. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 416.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,573 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,714,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 251.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,983,000 after buying an additional 1,456,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $154,371,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15,369.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,450,000 after buying an additional 1,211,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

