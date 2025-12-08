Wolfe Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $298.00 to $322.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Dbs Bank raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.29.

Shares of FDX traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.86. The company had a trading volume of 199,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,648. FedEx has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $295.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

