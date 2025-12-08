JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Price

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Shares of COP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.80. The stock had a trading volume of 357,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $106.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.25%.The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,970.24. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,645,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,318,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,382,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,623,946,000 after purchasing an additional 287,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,319,746,000 after purchasing an additional 437,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,653,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,119,000 after purchasing an additional 260,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,994,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,228,886,000 after buying an additional 2,216,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

