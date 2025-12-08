Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $7.99 on Monday, reaching $245.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,231,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,512,039. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $275.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 399,852 shares of company stock worth $84,048,737. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Micron Technology by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

