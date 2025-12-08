Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Pennant Group (PNTG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG):

12/8/2025 – The Pennant Group is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2025 – The Pennant Group was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

12/1/2025 – The Pennant Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – The Pennant Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – The Pennant Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2025 – The Pennant Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/18/2025 – The Pennant Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

11/17/2025 – The Pennant Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – The Pennant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2025 – The Pennant Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2025 – The Pennant Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2025 – The Pennant Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/24/2025 – The Pennant Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – The Pennant Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/9/2025 – The Pennant Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

