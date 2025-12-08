PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upped their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KGI Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.43. 1,437,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,411,157. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $921,570,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1,066.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,583 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $97,794,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.