Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Trading Down 17.1% – What’s Next?

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.38 and last traded at GBX 0.39. Approximately 25,267,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 9,445,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47.

Artemis Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.18.

Artemis Resources Company Profile

Artemis Resources (ASX/AIM: ARV; FRA: ATY; US: ARTTF) is a gold and copper-focused resources company with projects in Western Australia.

The Company’s projects include;

• The Karratha Gold and Copper Project (100%) – includes the Carlow gold/copper resource with multiple prospective satellite prospects including Titan, where drilling hit 1m at 16.4g/t Au.

• Cassowary Iron Ore Copper Gold (IOCG) Potential – located east of Kalgoorlie on the edge of a crustal boundary with a number of identified intrusions targeted for drilling in late 2025.

• Paterson Central Gold/Copper project in the Paterson Province (located adjacent to Greatland Gold / Newmont’s recent gold-copper discovery at Havieron and only ~42km from the Newmont Telfer gold mine).

• Artemis also owns the Radio Hill processing plant, located only 35km from Karratha.

