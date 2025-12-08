Unite Group (LON:UTG) Insider Joe Lister Acquires 10,000 Shares

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) insider Joe Lister bought 10,000 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 526 per share, for a total transaction of £52,600.

Unite Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON UTG traded down GBX 9.39 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 515.58. The stock had a trading volume of 806,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Unite Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 494.10 and a one year high of GBX 885.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 583.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 708.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 675 target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,205 price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 855 target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unite Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 911.67.

About Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK’s largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country’s world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK.

