BTIG Research Raises Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $260.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Get Natera alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Natera

Natera Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $244.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.79 and a beta of 1.63. Natera has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $245.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total value of $355,924.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,980.64. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $17,709,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,154,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,529,231.76. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,466,360. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 95.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Natera by 83.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.