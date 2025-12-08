Natixis Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $226.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.54. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 496.97%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.85.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

