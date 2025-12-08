Head-To-Head Review: Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE) vs. Coldwater Creek (OTCMKTS:CWTRQ)

Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE – Get Free Report) and Coldwater Creek (OTCMKTS:CWTRQ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vince and Coldwater Creek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vince 1 0 0 0 1.00 Coldwater Creek 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Coldwater Creek’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coldwater Creek is more favorable than Vince.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vince $293.45 million 0.14 -$19.05 million ($1.34) -2.22 Coldwater Creek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vince and Coldwater Creek”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coldwater Creek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vince.

Profitability

This table compares Vince and Coldwater Creek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vince -5.75% 11.37% 2.26% Coldwater Creek N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Vince shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of Vince shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vince beats Coldwater Creek on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men’s products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand. It also offers occasion-forward dresses, suiting, silk blouses, leather and tweed jackets, outerwear, jumpsuits, cotton dresses and blouses, denim, sweaters, pants, skirts and knit, and woven tops under the Rebecca Taylor and Parker brands. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through Vince Unfold, vinceunfold.com; and to wholesale department stores and specialty stores. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 62 Vince stores, including 47 company-operated full-price retail stores and 15 company-operated outlets. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Coldwater Creek

Coldwater Creek Inc. (Coldwater Creek) is a specialty retailer of women’s apparel, jewelry and accessories. The Company sells products through retail stores, online, and through its mobile applications. The Company’s merchandise is offered through two segments: retail and direct. The retail segment includes retail stores, factory outlet stores and day spas. As of February 2, 2013, the Company operated 349 retail stores throughout the United States as part of its Retail segment. It also operates Coldwater Creek The Spa concept in around eight locations. The direct segment consists of sales generated through the Company’s e-commerce Website and mobile applications as well as orders taken from customers over the phone and through the mail. The Company takes orders from customers over the phone and through the mail using its customer contact center located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

