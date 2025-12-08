Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VOO opened at $630.48 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13. The company has a market capitalization of $784.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $618.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.