The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Now Covered by William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PNTG

The Pennant Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.15%.The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 205.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 65,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.