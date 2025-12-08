Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane to “Neutral” Rating

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $114.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.89.

NYSE XOM opened at $116.52 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

