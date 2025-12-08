Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $45.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $939.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.22 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $57,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 35,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,241.75. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.44 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,600. This represents a 6.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 41,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,234 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,780,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,105,000 after buying an additional 101,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,411,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,079,000 after purchasing an additional 259,299 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,532,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,706,000 after purchasing an additional 197,528 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 143.1% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,556,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,995,000 after buying an additional 1,505,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,064,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,737,000 after buying an additional 129,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

