Candel Therapeutics’ (CADL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 181.43% from the stock’s current price.

CADL has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Candel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Candel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

CADL opened at $5.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $292.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of -0.92. Candel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 128.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 36.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.