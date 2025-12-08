Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $500.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $525.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNPS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.67.

SNPS opened at $466.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.04 and a 200-day moving average of $505.38. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,780.9% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 494.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

