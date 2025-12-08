Voss Capital LP Has $101.88 Million Holdings in PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,290,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,658 shares during the quarter. PHINIA accounts for 7.0% of Voss Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Voss Capital LP owned about 0.06% of PHINIA worth $101,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in PHINIA during the second quarter valued at $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 853.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PHINIA in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PHINIA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded PHINIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PHINIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Insider Transactions at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, VP Hongyong Yang sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $46,819.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $105,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $480,167.66. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Price Performance

PHIN opened at $54.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.42. PHINIA had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.63%.The business had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Further Reading

