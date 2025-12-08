Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 224,750 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 224,750 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $98.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $485,190. The trade was a 42.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,980 shares of company stock valued at $882,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.