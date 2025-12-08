Hydro One Limited (H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on December 31st

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3331 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of TSE H opened at C$53.05 on Monday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$42.52 and a 12 month high of C$55.47. The company has a market cap of C$31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydro One will post 2.0572195 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on H. Desjardins set a C$58.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.