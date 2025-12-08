Hydro One Limited (H) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on December 31st

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3331 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.
Hydro One Stock Performance
Shares of TSE H opened at C$53.05 on Monday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$42.52 and a 12 month high of C$55.47. The company has a market cap of C$31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydro One will post 2.0572195 EPS for the current year.
About Hydro One
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.
