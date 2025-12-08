Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Cfra set a $126.00 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Novartis stock opened at $132.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.49. Novartis has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.Novartis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Novartis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

