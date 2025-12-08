Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AR

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $36.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.38). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 295,917 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,831.95. This trade represents a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $81,018,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 388,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 100,065 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.