Voss Capital LP Raises Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Voss Capital LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,679,000 after buying an additional 76,368 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,002,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $2,482,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $110.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $179.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 3.79%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.92.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

