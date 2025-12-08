Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stake Lowered by Vega Investment Solutions

Vega Investment Solutions lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vega Investment Solutions’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vega Investment Solutions’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,239,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,910,000 after buying an additional 546,921 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 26,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $62,127,158. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.54.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $322.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $328.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

