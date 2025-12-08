Voss Capital LP Acquires 2,206,173 Shares of Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Voss Capital LP increased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 211.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206,173 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for 5.9% of Voss Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Voss Capital LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $86,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $127,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $139,438.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,764.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 17,992 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $366,137.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 349,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113,749.50. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 66,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.19.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $49.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

