Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $265.21 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $265,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $3,701,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 40,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 28,654 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $239.71 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $238.65 and a one year high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day moving average of $295.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AJG

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Michael Robert Pesch bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $247.12 per share, with a total value of $988,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,341,724.88. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,250 shares of company stock worth $6,970,705. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.