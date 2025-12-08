Yost Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in SoundThinking, Inc. $SSTI

Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. SoundThinking makes up approximately 3.2% of Yost Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SoundThinking by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 160,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SoundThinking by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 3.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTI opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.17. SoundThinking, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of SoundThinking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

