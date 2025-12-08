Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052,905 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $318,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $190.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $105.04 and a one year high of $211.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 18.18%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.