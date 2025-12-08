Rivulet Capital LLC Sells 126,004 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Rivulet Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 394,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126,004 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 9.2% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $94,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.16.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,025 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $17,404,884.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,290,347.31. This represents a 43.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 346,958 shares of company stock worth $78,880,645 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $219.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.47. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.