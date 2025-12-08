Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 231,318 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $444,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $3,247,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.1%

TSLA opened at $455.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 303.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.33.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

