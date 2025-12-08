StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,543.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $109.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,190. This trade represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $98.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

