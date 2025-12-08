L2 Asset Management LLC Buys 7,291 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.0% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
NYSE WFC opened at $89.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $282.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $91.11.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
