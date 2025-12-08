Winslow Capital Management LLC Makes New $782.68 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 993,711 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $782,677,000. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $673.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $658.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.63.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.43, for a total value of $49,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,043,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,252,205.97. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 120,704 shares of company stock valued at $78,629,832 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Independent Research set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.