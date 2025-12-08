Winslow Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,705,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794,175 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 2.0% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $601,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $33.94 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

