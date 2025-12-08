WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,797 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,093,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,947,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $313,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $756,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,626 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in NetApp by 1,230.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,007,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after buying an additional 931,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,728,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,954,431,000 after buying an additional 686,188 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,074.76. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $94,936.73. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,361 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $117.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $131.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average of $110.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 121.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

