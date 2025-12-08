Yost Capital Management LP Sells 14,000 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Yost Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment comprises 12.0% of Yost Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 116.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLUT. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.05.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.5%
Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $207.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of $189.33 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.92.
Flutter Entertainment Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
See Also
