Orvieto Partners L.P. Has $5.15 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Orvieto Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts comprises approximately 4.6% of Orvieto Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orvieto Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,289,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,845,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,731,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 53.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 913,086 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $85,895,000 after buying an additional 317,850 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.5% in the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,091,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $91,147,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $125.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.10. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $134.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $112.90.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

