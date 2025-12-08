Triple Frond Partners LLC Buys 741,000 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Triple Frond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,000 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions comprises 3.4% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $29,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alfreton Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 381.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,792 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 36.0% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 859.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 93,110 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 23.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 31,055,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,233,000 after buying an additional 5,991,997 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE CCCS opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 371.19 and a beta of 0.72.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $267.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $1,438,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 157,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,214.02. This trade represents a 48.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

