Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Vega Investment Solutions

Vega Investment Solutions lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,933 shares during the quarter. Vega Investment Solutions’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $545.48 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $556.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.01.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

