Ascendiant Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Price

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 403.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -47.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
