Robert W. Baird Lowers Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $82.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Parsons from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.27.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. Parsons has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $99.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 63.9% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

