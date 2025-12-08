Primoris Services’ (PRIM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $143.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Primoris Services from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $125.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $146.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Lee King sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,260. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia K. Wagner sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $1,689,477.93. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,908.85. This represents a 75.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,932 shares of company stock worth $2,869,099. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Primoris Services by 3,626.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth $37,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

