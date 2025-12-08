Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $9.70 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.70 to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

