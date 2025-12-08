Ascendiant Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Price

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTZ. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Monday, December 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Intrusion in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

INTZ opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $29.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 87.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the third quarter worth about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

