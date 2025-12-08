CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price target on CoStar Group and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Shares of CSGP opened at $68.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $63.82 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

